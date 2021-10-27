With Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the upcoming pan-India movie ‘Pushpa’ generated good hype all around. With its release date slated during the Christmas season, the Sukumar directorial is expected to be a very big hit.

Team Pushpa had announced to release the third single ‘Saami Saami’ from the movie. The song features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, as it is supposed to be a duet. Though the poster released for this song attracted the attention of all, the song fails to catch up with the ongoing craze.

A promo was released, which was expected to boost the hype around the release of the third lyrical- ‘Saami Saami’, which didn’t happen. It appears like the song is composed in a mediocre way, which fails to grab the attention of music lovers.

The ‘Saami Saami’ song will be out on the 28th of October at 11:07 AM, and it so features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in rural getups.

As the makers of Pushpa already released two songs from the movie, the songs ‘Dakko Dakko Meka’ and ‘Sri Valli’ managed to get instant attention from all over. Even at the initial stages, when the promos were released, these songs caught up with the hype.

‘Pushpa’ will be released in the theatres on December 17. The Sukumar directorial is funded by Mythri Movie Makers and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as a villain.

Allu Arjun plays a sandalwood smuggler in the action-oriented drama.

