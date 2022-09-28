Post the success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, musician Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) is all set to surprise everyone with his first-ever Hindi single.

DSP, who has worked in over 100 films in the South music industry and even given several Hindi blockbusters like ‘Dhinka Chika’ (‘Ready’), ‘Daddy Mummy’ (‘Bhaag Johnny’), ‘Seeti Maar’ (‘Radhe’), and ‘Naacho Re’ (‘Jai Ho’), became an overnight sensation pan-India with the music of the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ that took over by storm.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar is all set to announce a mega collaboration with the musician for the Hindi single.

Details remain unknown at this juncture. His recent blockbuster tracks include ‘Srivalli’, ‘Oo Antava’ and ‘Saami Saami’.

Devi Sri Prasad, who has delivered several chartbusters, took to social media to make this announcement.

