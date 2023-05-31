Two persons were injured when a bus carrying film artistes who were returning to Hyderabad from neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh after shooting ‘Pushpa 2’, met with an accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Wednesday.

The bus carrying the film artists hit a stationary RTC bus near Narketpally on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

Two artists sustained minor injuries in the accident. The artists were returning to Hyderabad from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh after completing a shooting schedule of ‘Pushpa 2’ starring Allu Arjun.

The RTC bus driver had stopped the vehicle by the roadside after developing some technical problem. The driver of the bus carrying the artists failed to notice the RTC bus and rammed into it.

The makers of the movie had last month released the first look poster of “Pushpa: The Rule”, the much-awaited sequel of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

The makers had released the poster and a special video on the eve of Allu Arjun‘s birthday.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie is likely to release in the summer of 2024.

