Prithviraj Sukumaran's Picture With His Dog Will Tempt You To Adopt A Pet ASAP!

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a picture with his pet dachshund Zorro on Thursday, and his followers can’t stop gushing over the cute photo-op.

Advertisement

In the image, Prithviraj holds his pet dog like a baby in his arms. The picture was originally posted by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya, and the actor reposted it on Instagram.

“‘I love you Daada’ Atleast that’s what I think he’s saying Pic Courtesy: @supriyamenonprithviraj,” went Prithviraj Sukumaran’s caption.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya had earlier posted the same picture with the caption: “Orrey Louuu with Daada #Zorro&Daada #dachshundsofinstagram.”

Meanwhile, Prithviraj, who released the poster of his upcoming socio-political thriller “Kuruthi” the day before, posted a new poster of the film on Thursday, informing everyone that the film’s release date will be announced on Friday.

The film marks the Malayalam directorial debut of Manu Warrier. The teaser was launched earlier in April and also features Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu amongst others in pivotal roles.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has many Malayalam films lined up for release. He will be seen in “Bhramam”, which is the Malayalam remake of Hindi film “Andhadun”, following which he has “Theerppu”, “Kaduva”, “Barroz: Guardian Of D’gama’s Treasure.”

Must Read: Vikrant Rona: Kichcha Sudeepa Starrer To Release In 14 Languages Across 55 Countries

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube