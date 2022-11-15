Prakash Raj is among the talented Indian actors who have proven their acting mettle with the versatile roles he portrayed in Hindi and regional movies. While the actor is quite vocal about his political opinions, he recently opened up about how it was affecting his career.

The actor gained massive popularity for a variety of performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, and English movies. He has even received numerous awards and accolades for his iconic roles.

Meanwhile, as Prakash Raj recently spoke to Hindustan Times, he talked about how his political views were affecting his career because some people don’t work with him as they have been told not to. He went on to add how he always feels that his fear would be somebody’s power.

“It is getting affected. Now, some people don’t work with me not because they have been told not to. But because they are worried ‘they’ may not approve. I am strong and rich enough to lose all that. I always feel my fear will be somebody’s power,” he said.

Furthermore, Prakash Raj reflected on how he was aware of everything and added that it made him feel liberated because if he hadn’t raised his voice, he would have died being known just as a good actor for his roles.

He added, “Now, I know who is who. I feel more liberated because if I had not raised my voice, I would have died being known just as a good actor because of my roles. But not because of who I am. But doing so comes with a cost. I can afford it.”

In conclusion, the Singham actor shed light on the actors who were silent and mentioned that he doesn’t blame them because they could not afford it. He asserted, “A lot of other actors are silent and I don’t blame them because they can’t afford it. They’ll be pushed and there is no point for them to tolerate that. They won’t survive. It’s not as if they are wrong.”

