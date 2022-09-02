The younger brother of actor-politician Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan is one of the popular actors in the Telugu film industry. He enjoys a massive fan base in south India. Today the superstar is celebrating his 51st birthday. Much to the delight of his fans, special shows of his cult film Jalsa were screened in nearly 501 theatres across Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

The action comedy film, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas with Allu Aravind serving as the producer, was released in 2008. The film became a blockbuster that year and went on to become a cult film. While Pawan was the male lead, Ilena and Parvati Melton were the female leads.

Advertisement

Fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan thronged to screening of the film Jalsa. However, some shows had to be stopped following unruly behaviour from some fans. This has resulted in vandalism in a few centers. Collections from the special screening were meant to support the actor’s political plans and farmers in distress in Andhra Pradesh.

Reportedly, fans of the Telugu superstar tore out the cushioned seats At Leela Mahal theatre in Vizag. The fans danced and even used inflammatory material like firecrackers inside the hall even as the screening was happening, reports NDTV.

Another video shared widely on social media is from Kurnool, where fans vandalised a theatre, unhappy with the quality of the screening first and then when the screening was stopped. Take a look at the video below:

Here is the thread jalsa special show

Vizag Leela mahal – 6:30Pm 🔥💥 Pk fans racha leparu 🤙 best experience theater lo 🔥#Jalsa4KCelebrations #PawanKalyan#HBDJanasenaniPawanKalyan #jalsa4k pic.twitter.com/ZGlunjnnnB — StylishstarAbhimani🔥😎 (@bunnyannacult22) September 1, 2022

Previously, fans of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu had organised special screenings of his blockbuster film Pokiri on his birthday. The screening reportedly has been successful. Hence Pawan Kalyan’s fans had organised the screening with the aim to have a bigger collection.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is currently working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is set to open in theatres on March 30, 2023.

Must Read: Ram Charan Shelves Upcoming Next With Gowtam Tinnanuri Because Of Papa Chiranjeevi? – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram