Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak has been in the focus for quite some time. With the release date of this remake fast approaching, the anticipation around Bheemla Nayak is increasing.

As per the last official announcement from the Bheemla Nayak team, the movie is slated for a grand release on January 12, 2022. Though there is an ambiguity around the movie’s release date, it is reported that the makers are trying to stick to the date announced earlier.

On the other hand, the pre-release buzz has opened a huge market for the Pawan Kalyan-starrer. It is reported that the Nizam area’s (Telangana) theatrical rights for Bheemla Nayak are being sold at a whopping price of as much as Rs 40 crore as of now. Producer Dil Raju is involved in the business related to the Telangana area.

Being a multi-starrer, especially with ace actors like Pawan and Rana, it is obvious that the market is pre-established. There are other aspects, which are considered vital for the huge market value of the movie.

One of the biggest aspects of the huge business is that Trivikram Srinivas’s the screenplay and dialogue writer for the movie. As the Pawan-Trivikram combo is one of the most hyped ones, the craze is understandable. S.S. Thaman’s music is a huge plus, as well.

Directed by Sagar K. Chandra, Bheemla Nayak is the official remake of Biju Menon and Prithviraj-starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, and others play important roles in Bheemla Nayak.

