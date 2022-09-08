Shruti Vijayan, wife of Malayalam actor Siju Wilson, who plays the lead in the 19th-century period drama, ‘Pathonpatham Noottandu’, has penned an emotional post wishing her husband the best of luck for his film.

The film, which is about the warrior and social reformer Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, was released on Thursday for Onam.

Taking to Instagram, Shruti wrote: “Finally, the big day is here after waiting for two years. I recall the day when you called me after meeting Vinayan Sir…’Shruti, it’s a huge movie… a historic movie I always wanted to do. This is a great opportunity to learn new things and I want to give my best for this.’

She added: “From that day till this day Siju Wilson, I have seen the spark in your eyes and you did not let it go till this time. I have seen you training like a beast, even after all the tiring sessions on each passing day, your energy for the next day has always stayed high.

“Very happy to see you grow each day with pride. Let this movie be a mark as one of the best movies in your life and as you know Meher loves you the most. She was with us throughout this journey. You know what I mean….”

“All the Very Best appa. Thank you so much to the ‘Pathonpatham Noottandu’ team for releasing it on eighth September, very excited to see this movie on my birthday! Yippee!

“Eagerly waiting to see Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker and all great characters journey on the big screen. All the very best to the large crew of ‘Pathonpatham Noottandu’. Let this season bring you all lots of good luck, happiness and all that you wish! Happy Onam!”

