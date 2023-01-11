The Tamil trailer of the Shahrukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ will run in ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ and Ajit’s ‘Thunivu’ as part of a unique collaboration.

Coming as they do from two of Kollywood’s top stars, their movie releases promise an epic box-office clash in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festival holidays.

Earlier in the day, Vijay unveiled the Tamil trailer of ‘Pathaan’ on his social media handle and conveyed his best wishes.

“Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan. Here is the trailer,” Vijay tweeted.

Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan Here is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023

In return, SRK tweeted, “Thank you my friend @actorvijay. You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let’s meet for delicious feast soon.”

Thank you my friend @actorvijay You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon.

Mikka Nandri Nanba! Idhanala Dhaan Neenga Thalapathy koodiya viraivil oru arumaiyana virunthil santhipom.

Love you — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Apart from Hindi, the YRF movie directed by Siddharth Anand is slated to be released in Telugu, and Tamil as well on January 25.

‘Varisu’ vs. ‘Thunivu’, meanwhile, is being billed as the biggest clash in Tamil cinema in recent times as Vijay and Ajith are locking horns after eight years!

Given the decibel level of the clash, the Pathaan trailer being played in both films means the SRK-starrer will grab the attention of Tamil moviegoers in this crucial upcoming holiday period.

