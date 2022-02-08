If there’s one thing that everyone is excited about right now is the 2022 Oscar nominations. The nominations will be out soon; mostly by the end of this evening and fans across the country are praying for Suriya’s Jai Bhim to get a nomination this year. The film performed incredibly well on the OTT platforms and received raving reviews from critics as well as fans from across the globe. Today, we bring you a poll of whether or not this Suriya starrer will make it to the 2022 nominations.

Advertisement

The nominations announcement will be globally live-streamed at 5:18 a.m. Pacific time (6:48 pm in India) and it would be a proud moment if we could score a nomination this year with Jai Bhim. An awards editor at Rotten Tomatoes is rooting for this Suriya starrer and her tweet is going viral on Twitter.

Advertisement

A projectionist at the NY Times asked in a tweet, “Which Oscar nomination could provoke the biggest reaction from you tomorrow morning?” Replying to him Jacqueline of Rotten Tomatoes replied, “#JaiBhim for Best Picture. Trust me on this one.”

#JaiBhim for Best Picture. Trust me on this one. — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) February 8, 2022

She further tweeted, “Hey, there fellow #JaiBhim fans. I loved the movie. I have no idea if it will be nominated but I will cheer loudly if it does. Thanks for the love but I don’t have any inside information. Good luck tomorrow.”

Hey, there fellow #JaiBhim fans. I loved the movie. I have no idea if it will be nominated but I will cheer loudly if it does. Thanks for the love but I don't have any inside information. Good luck tomorrow. — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) February 8, 2022

For those of you who don’t know, Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ is based on a story of a Dalit woman who fights for her husband’s justice taking help from a lawyer and activist.

The film was released on November 2, 2021, on Amazon Prime Videos and received immense praise from fans and critics.

Do y’all think that Suriya’s Jai Bhim will score a nomination in Oscar 2022 tonight? Vote below:

Polls Do you think Suriya's Jai Bhim will get nominated tonight at Oscars 2022? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akhil Akkineni Is Eyeing To Get Pan-India Exposure With His Upcoming Thriller Agent

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube