After the historic win for Natu Natu song at Oscars 2023, music composer M.M. Keeravani is set to work in Malayalam film ‘Magician’.

Keeravani was in the state capital city to take part in the launch of his new Malayalam film which he signed after a gap of 27 years.

The last time M.M. Keeravani worked in the Malayalam film industry was in 1996 in the film ‘Devaragam’ which was a huge success.

Natu Natu composer, M.M. Keeravani said he is very happy to return to the Malayalam film industry after a long gap.

