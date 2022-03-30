Nandamuri Balakrishna, who clasped a superhit with his recent release ‘Akhanda’, has been busy shooting for his next movie which is tentatively titled ‘NBK107’.

As the movie is in the shooting phase, it is given the working title ‘NBK107’. Now the makers have something big on the cards, it is expected that the title and the first look from the movie will be out soon.

Marking the occasion of Ugadi, the first look and the title announcement poster of Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s ‘NBK107’ will be unveiled, reports suggest.

Helmed by ‘Krack’ fame Gopichand Mallineni, the movie is billed to be a mass, commercial entertainer.

Shruti Haasan will star opposite Balakrishna for the first time, while the movie will have Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sharatkumar in one of the lead roles. ‘NBK107’ also marks Kannada actor Duniya Vijay’s debut in Telugu.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film under Mythri Movie Makers, while S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography.

