Actors Jayam Ravi, Vishal and Khushbu Sundar were among scores of people who condoled the demise of actress Meena’s husband, Vidyasagar, which has left the film industry shocked and deeply saddened.

Taking to Twitter, Jayam Ravi said, “Rest in Peace my friend Sagar. You fought so bravely. My heart goes out to Meena and Nainika. Our prayers to overcome this loss.”

Actor Vishal too expressed his condolences. He tweeted, “Really disheartening to hear the news that actress Meena’s husband is no more! My heartfelt condolences to Meena.

May you stay strong and may his soul rest in peace.”

Actress Khushbu Sundar said she was heartbroken to learn of the news. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Waking up to terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena’s husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena and her young daughter. Life is cruel. At a loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family.”

Scores of others too have been expressing their condolences to the family.

Vidyasagar, aged 48, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday night.

Sources close to the actress said that Vidyasagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March this year and had to be treated for it. Prior to that, he was down with Covid 19 but had managed to recover from it. Vidyasagar’s health who was hospitalised for treatment of his lung problem, deteriorated on Tuesday night and he passed away at around 7 pm.

His funeral is to take place on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

