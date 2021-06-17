Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, Prithviraj, Sudeep to host 'Masterchef' South versions

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in as the host of the debut season of the cooking reality show “MasterChef Telugu”. Vijay Sethupathi will host the Tamil version, Prithviraj Sukumaran the Malayalam version and Kichcha Sudeep will host the Kannada version of the show.

“I’m very excited about this development. I’ve always been extremely passionate about cooking and food as a subject matter. Owing to my chaotic shooting schedule I’ve never been able to fully commit myself to the love for culinary creativity,” Tamannaah said.

Tamannaah Bhatia added: “But yes I do enjoy cooking up a storm in the kitchen once in a while for my loved ones in my free time. I can’t wait to treat myself to all the exotic culinary delights on set. It’s going to be extremely exciting and gratifying.”

Meanwhile, South star Tamannaah Bhatia feels choosing a role in a thriller can always be an advantage for an actor because the genre has a high binge quotient.

This year, Tamannaah made her digital debut in April with the Telugu web series “11th Hour”, a crime thriller that also features Adith Arun and Vamsi Krishna.

In May, she returned to OTT space again with the Tamil whodunit drama “November Story” alongside Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldass and Vivek Prasanna.

“A thriller, if done well, has the ability to let you binge-watch. Now that is essentially what everybody who makes a show wants you to do. So, when you choose a genre like the thriller, if it is done well, it has a high potential of reaching that goal of being a binge-watchable show,” she says.

“11th Hour” streams on Aha while “November Story” is on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

