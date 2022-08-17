Late director K. Balachander’s Kavithalayaa Productions, which produced director Mani Ratnam’s blockbuster ‘Roja’, has recalled the words of K. Balachander when he introduced A.R. Rahman as a music director on the occasion of the film completing a glorious 30 years.

Taking to Twitter, Kavithalayaa Productions, on its timeline, posted two videos. The first video clip, which was a speech of the late director, was posted by the production house saying, “In his own inimitable style, KB sir expressed his appreciation for ‘Roja’ artistes and technicians on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the film. Today, we offer this as Kavithalayaa’s tribute to them.”

The second video, which was posted on Tuesday night by the production house, was one that had clips of a recent A. R. Rahman performance.