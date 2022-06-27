Mahesh Babu Shares A Postcard Pic With Wife Namrata Shirodkar From NYC On Instagram

Mahesh Babu is currently on holiday, having fun in New York with his wife and kids. The latest photo shared by Mahesh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar on their socials has attracted everyone’s attention.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu, who shared this picture, captioned it, “Summer nights… city lights! Life in NYC.” Post his blockbuster hit ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata‘, Mahesh has dedicated all of his dates to his family vacation.

Advertisement

Soon after arriving in Hyderabad, Mahesh Babu would start working on Trivikram’s upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Actress Pooja Hegde will be seen in the female lead role opposite Mahesh Babu. Mahesh will also act under ‘Baahubali’ director S.S. Rajamouli in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the actor’s picture with his wife from NYC? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Malayalam Actor ‘Action Hero Biju’s Villain ND Prasad Found Hanging Outside His House (Trigger Warning)

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram