Mahesh Babu Breaks Down In Tears As He Addressed Fans At Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Event: "I Hope Your Love Will Stay With Me Forever"

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who was present at the ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ pre-release event, had become quite emotional as he addressed his fans.

Advertisement

The film, which will star Mahesh Babu in the lead role, will be about the banking system. The film is currently generating a lot of positive buzz, as there are only a couple of days before its release. The makers of Parasuram Petla’s film held a pre-release event in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu, who appeared to be very optimistic about the success of his upcoming commercial drama, became emotional when speaking about his fans’ devotion to him.

“A lot has changed in the last two years. I’ve lost some of my closest friends (referring to the death of his brother Ramesh Babu), but your admiration for me has never wavered,” Mahesh said as tears streamed down his face.

“I hope your love will stay with me forever,” the superstar said, tearfully.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata‘ stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu’s love interest. The movie is slated for its grand release on May 12.

Must Read: Kajal Aggarwal Called Out By An Original Writer On Instagram For Copying Her Work & Terming It As Own’s



Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube