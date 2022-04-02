One of India’s greatest music directors Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has won the award for Best Original Score at the Amsterdam International Film Festival.

Advertisement

Ilaiyaraaja has won the award for his compositions in director Ajithvasan Uggina’s Indo-English film ‘A Beautiful Breakup’.

Advertisement

Producer Sir Marco Robinson shared the news on Twitter. He said, “We win best score for our film ‘A beautiful breakup’ with composer Ilaiyaraaja at the Amsterdam Film Festival. (The) award for Best Original Score. We are so happy!!! It is incredibly beautiful music.”

The film, which has as many as 30 original sound tracks of Ilaiyaraaja in it, has been bankrolled by a UK-based production house called A5 Natures Movies International and features debutants Krish and Matylda in the lead.

‘A Beautiful Breakup’ is Ilaiyaraaja’s 1422nd film and an international project. K.R.Gunahsekar was the cinematographer of the film, which had editing by Srikanth.

Ilaiyaraaja‘s upcoming musical titled ‘Music School’ directed by Papa Rao Biyyala has wrapped up its forty-five-day schedule by successfully shooting for ten out of its eleven songs in Hyderabad.

The swift and efficient completion of this schedule can attributed to master choreographers Chinni Prakash and Raju Sundaram. The first two schedules of this Ilaiyaraaja piece were choreographed by Broadway Choreographer Adam Murray.

The makers of the film are now gearing up for its final schedule intending to offer a memorable musical.

On wrapping the schedule, Shriya Saran says: “Thank you for an amazing shoot . Kiran sir, We love you. Thank you Chinni Prakash sir and Raju master for your choreography. It was fun shooting with Sharman and the most amazing child actors. Thank you Papa sir for making this movie.”

Actor Sharman Joshi added that “just completed the third schedule of Music School. It has been a mammoth task with very elaborate dance sequences and a very large cast participating with children in it.”

“It has been quite a challenge for Mr. Rao‘s team. For me as an actor, it has been very exciting to see all of it to fall into place and enormous efforts for the film that we are trying to mount up in terms of the scale, in terms of the casting and everything else put together.”

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2: Did You Know Sanjay Dutt Wore A 25 Kilo Armour Everyday To Nail His Look As Adheera In The Upcoming Film? – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube