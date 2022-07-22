The unit of director Vinoth Kumar’s explosive action entertainer, ‘Laththi’, featuring actors Vishal and Sunainaa in the lead, seems to have shot just the action sequences of the film for a whopping 68 days!

The film, produced by actors Ramana and Nandha under their ‘Rana Productions’, has triggered quite a bit of interest for the kind of action sequences being canned. Already, Vishal has been injured twice while shooting for this action thriller.

A few months ago, he sustained multiple hairline fractures while shooting for some high-octane action sequences for the climax portion of ‘Laththi’. The actor had to undergo treatment for a few weeks at an ayurvedic centre in Kerala’s Peringode before being able to shoot again. More recently, the actor sustained another injury to his leg while shooting an action sequence.

Meanwhile, sources close to the unit say that recently an emotional scene of Vishal was shot using six cameras. A source said: “A scene appears before the climax in which actor Vishal’s son is kidnapped. The director explained to Vishal that he had to stand weeping and portray a helpless dad in this scene.”

‘Laththi’ actor Vishal recalled something that director Bala had taught him while working on ‘Avan Ivan’ and assured the director that the emotion he portrays would be perfect for the scene being shot. He told the director that he would act the entire scene in a single shot.

The director immediately got six cameras set up for the shot. It took Vishal three minutes to generate that emotion and as he had said he finished the scene in fine fashion in a single take.

‘Laththi’ is scheduled to hit the screens on September 15.

