Actor Nithin Sathya, best known for his role in Venkat Prabhu’s ‘Chennai-600028’ and director Jagan’s ‘Raman Thediya Seethai’, will next be seen playing the lead in a Tamil film titled ‘Koduvaa’.

The film, which is being directed by Suresh Sathaiah, who worked as co-director in the movie ‘Bachelor’, will feature Bigg Boss fame Samyuktha as the female lead.

Produced by Blaze Kannan and Srilatha Blaze Kannan of Dwarka Productions, Koduvaa, sources say, is set against the backdrop of Ramanathapuram and is based on the realistic native lives of people in that region.

Sources say that the story revolves around an unexpected chain of events that happens in the life of the protagonist, who is into shrimp farming.

Others in the star cast include Aadukalam Naren, Murugadoss, Santhana Bharathy, Vinoth Sagar and Subathra. Dharan Kumar is scoring the music for this film which has cinematography by Karthik Nallamuthu.

The movie went on the floors recently, with several celebrities including directors Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh M Selva and actors Vaibhav and Premgi Amaran gracing the occasion.

