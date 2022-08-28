Ace cinematographer and director Rajeev Menon is happy that his superhit Tamil film ‘Kandukondain Kandukondain’, featuring Mammootty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu and Ajith in the lead, is being recognised around the world as one of the better adaptations of a Jane Austen novel, despite 22 years passing since the film first hit screens.

Taking to Instagram, Menon said: “Twenty-two years down the line, ‘Kandukondain’ is still being recognised worldwide as one of the better adaptations of Jane Austen.

Rajeev Menon further added, “The script, the music, the actors still live in people’s memories. It fills my heart with gratitude that a film one made so passionately in some ways withstands the test of time. Thank you to everyone and the team of the film.”

Rajeev Menon also posted the link of a news report that ran with the headline ‘Every Jane Austen Movie adaptation, ranked’.

The report listed 21 films with ‘Kandukondain Kandukondain’ ranked third in the list, next to ‘Pride & Prejudice‘ and ‘Sense and Sensibility’.

Released in 2000, Kandukondain Kandukondain was directed and co-written by Rajiv Menon. It starred an ensemble cast of Mammootty, Ajith Kumar, Tabu and Aishwarya Rai with Abbas, Manivannan, Srividya and Raghuvaran playing supporting roles. The romantic drama’s soundtrack was scored by A. R. Rahman

