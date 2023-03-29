Director Jayaraaj and actor Suresh Gopi have joined the forces again after 26 years. The two delivered the 1997 hit ‘Kaliyattam’, which had undertones of a Shakespearean tragedy, was a major cinematic milestone and won them both a National Award each.

The actor-director pair will be working together on a yet-to-be-titled film, the shooting of which has already started.

Talking about the film, Jayaraaj said, “Both of us were looking for a good script to collaborate on again, and we are really happy we finally have one. The shoot has started, and everyone is thrilled about how the story is shaping up. We are all doing our best to create what we hope will be a landmark film.”