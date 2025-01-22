Lokesh Kanagaraj’s project was initially planned with Suriya as the lead actor. But reports suggest that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan might take the lead instead.

OTTplay reported that Lokesh and Aamir Khan may collaborate on this superhero film. This will be their first project together if the news is true. There has been speculation about Lokesh discussing a film with Aamir for some time. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

The film is rumored to be based on DC Comics’ The Steel Claw. It tells the story of a man who loses his hand and gets a metal claw instead. With his new hand, he gains superpowers. He uses these powers to investigate and fight crime as a vigilante.

Initially, Suriya was expected to play the lead role in this movie. But both Suriya and Lokesh are busy with other projects. This has delayed their collaboration. More details about the movie will be revealed later.

Suriya is currently working on his next film Retro. This romantic action film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie. The cast also includes Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Nassar and Prakash Raj. Retro is set to release on May 1, 2025.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is also busy with the film Coolie. This movie stars Rajinikanth in a lead role. Reports suggest that Rajinikanth may play a character with a negative shade. The cast also includes Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in important roles.

Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj will appear in supporting roles in Coolie. There are rumors that Aamir Khan might make a cameo in the film and fans are eagerly waiting for official updates on these projects.

