Namitha, who rose to prominence in Telugu films such as ‘Gemini’, ‘Sontham’, ‘Billa’, and ‘Simha’, is also a popular actress in Tamil.

Fans are sending their best wishes to the actress after she shared adorable photos of herself flaunting her baby bump.

The 41-year-old actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram, as Namitha also shares photos from her most recent photoshoot.

In these photos, we can see her in black two-piece attire, showing off her baby bump. Namitha captioned the photo, “Motherhood. When the new chapter began, I changed, something shifted in me, so tenderly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namita Vankawala Chowdhary (@namita.official)

“As the bright yellow sunshine on me, new life, new beings call on me, You’re all that I ever wanted, and I prayed for you so long, Your gentle kicks and your flutters, I can feel them all, You are making me something I’ve never been, but furthermore than I can ever be! – Namithaa,” the ‘Gemini’ actress further added.

In 2017, Namitha married Chennai-based Veerendra Chowdhary. She has been relatively inactive in the film industry since her marriage but still has a decent following in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states.

