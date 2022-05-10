Namitha, who rose to prominence in Telugu films such as ‘Gemini’, ‘Sontham’, ‘Billa’, and ‘Simha’, is also a popular actress in Tamil.
Advertisement
Fans are sending their best wishes to the actress after she shared adorable photos of herself flaunting her baby bump.
Advertisement
The 41-year-old actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram, as Namitha also shares photos from her most recent photoshoot.
Trending
In these photos, we can see her in black two-piece attire, showing off her baby bump. Namitha captioned the photo, “Motherhood. When the new chapter began, I changed, something shifted in me, so tenderly.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
“As the bright yellow sunshine on me, new life, new beings call on me, You’re all that I ever wanted, and I prayed for you so long, Your gentle kicks and your flutters, I can feel them all, You are making me something I’ve never been, but furthermore than I can ever be! – Namithaa,” the ‘Gemini’ actress further added.
In 2017, Namitha married Chennai-based Veerendra Chowdhary. She has been relatively inactive in the film industry since her marriage but still has a decent following in Tamil Nadu and the Telugu states.
Must Read: Charlie 777: After KGF Chapter 2, Fans Hoping For Pan-India Success Of Rakshit Shetty’s Upcoming Kannada Film
Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement.
Advertisement