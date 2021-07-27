Advertisement

My heart beams with joy looking at the scale Tamil cinema is now fast approaching and how it isn’t just about the USP dance numbers it was conceived to be. I watched Sarpatta Parambarai last week, and man! I fell in love with Arya and the movie Pa Ranjith painted for me. And guess what? The former is back with yet another banger, and it is top-notch action this time around. The teaser for his film with Vishal, written and directed by Anand Shankar, is out.

Before we get what we expect from this film, let’s look at who all are involved. Anand Kumar, known for his unique scripts, is writing and directing. Vishal and Arya are joining forces after their massive hit collaboration Avan Ivan. Produced by Vinod Kumar, the music is composed by the iconic S Thaman and cinematography by RD Rajasekar. So this is apparently a perfect team falling together. So here’s what we expect.

It is a perfect team, but does the Enemy teaser promise a fulfilling ride? Well, YES. It opens up to a sequence where two men are standing on a high rise while they see the widespread sky. One of them is a prisoner (Arya) and the other, by the looks of it, is a cop (Vishal). While Vishal is composed and organized in his action, Arya is wild havoc waiting to take down everything in its way.

The almost 2-minute Enemy teaser packs a solid punch. There is top-notch action, so we expect some high-octane sequences. Of course, it is a clash of two robust characters; some hand-to-hand combat cannot be avoided. With that, there is also love in the air. We are shown a romantic angle between Vishal and Mirnalini Ravi. So there is a chance for some raw emotions too.

But, wait, emotions are also between the two leads at the loggerhead. By the end of it when the two are face to face, Prakash Raj’s voiceover says, “Do you know who is the most dangerous enemy in the world? Your friend who knows everything about you.” This indicates these are old friend turned foes. It will be fun to see that dynamic. Cinematography by RD Rajasekar is a different beast altogether.

All in all, Enemy teaser has upped our excitement and we definitely want more of it. Check it out below:

