Director Vignesh Shivan has released the first glimpse of director Mark Joel’s upcoming film, ‘Casino’, featuring actors Madhampatty Rangaraj and Vani Bhojan in the lead. The story of the film, being jointly produced by Madhampatty Cinemas and MJ Media Factory, revolves around gripping and thrilling incidents happening inside a building on a certain night.

The first look poster of the film Casino shows a gunfight in a group, and a character rushing to grab hold of money. Sources close to the unit of the film say that the entire movie, filmed during night in Coimbatore, has 70 per cent of its sequences shot inside a building.

Madhampatty Rangaraj, who shot to fame with Mehandi Circus, plays the protagonist while Vani Bhojan essays the female lead character. Ramesh Thilak, John Mahendran, Eruma Saani fame Amar Keerthi and Nakkalites Chella play pivotal roles in Casino.

The Casino has cinematography by Vignesh J.K. and music by Dhinesh Nagarajan and Stanley Xavier.

Director Vignesh Shivan, who is in Thailand with wife Nayanthara on their honeymoon, has penned not one but two heartfelt birthday posts to director Nelson Dilipkumar who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday.

First, on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan, who is a close friend of director Nelson, wrote, “Happy birthday dear Nelson! The most humorous, hardworking, talented filmmaker I know in Asia.

“A good friend for over 15 years now :) ! Waiting to see all the magic you have in store for the world to see:) God bless you with only successful moments, happiness and peace! Wishing a great year ahead wholeheartedly:)”

