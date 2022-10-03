Telugu star Allu Arjun inaugurated the Allu Studio along with megastar Chiranjeevi to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of his grandfather, Telugu cinema’s celebrated comedian, Allu Ramalingaiah.

The centenary was also marked by the unveiling of a book on Ramalingaiah, who was awarded a Padma Shri and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award-South.

Taking to his social media, Allu Arjun shared a picture of himself along with close relatives and the country’s former Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu. He wrote in the caption, “Book launch of my Grandfather Shri Allu Ramalingaiah garu on his centenary birthday. I would like to thank Shri Venkaiah Naidu garu for gracing the occasion. #AlluARG100.”

Book Launch of my Grand Father Shri Allu Ramalingaiah garu on his centenary birthday . I would like to thank @MVenkaiahNaidu garu for gracing the occasion. #AlluRG100 pic.twitter.com/DVdJ6VyuBj — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2022

Recently, Arjun visited Amritsar with his family to celebrate his wife Sneha Reddy’s birthday. The actor visited the Golden Temple, Attari border and spent time with BSF jawans.

Allu Arjun fans, meanwhile, are eagerly waiting for the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film’s makers of ‘Pushpa‘ recently shared the progress of the sequel, marking the start of their work with a puja they organised in the presence of team members.

