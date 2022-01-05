Director Aishwarya Dhanush, who is known to give out wellness tips to her followers on social media, says she is preparing herself, physically, mentally and emotionally, to face any challenges that she may have to face this year.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the director, who is the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth and the wife of actor Dhanush, said: “Surya namaskars in the first week of the year.”

Stating that she was looking forward to a positive attitude, both outside and within, Aishwarya Dhanush said she wished for peaceful atmospheres all around and pleasantness in people and in herself. Her goals seemed to include being productive by the day, being pious in nature and being protective of loved ones.

Aishwarya Dhanush said, “Most importantly, prepare myself physically, mentally and emotionally to face anything that is thrown towards me this year good or bad!”

