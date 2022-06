A court in Thane on Thursday granted bail to Marathi television actress Ketaki Chitale in an SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case lodged against her in 2020.

Advertisement

However, she will not be released from the Thane Central Jail immediately as she is an accused and in custody in several other cases filed against her, including those pertaining to objectionable remarks against Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar.

Advertisement

Following the case registered by Rabale police station in 2020 under the SC/SC (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for posting derogatory statements on Buddhism, Ketaki Chitale was arrested on May 20.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Ketaki Chitale filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging her arrest on May 14 for allegedly forwarding an offensive poem on Pawar, sparking a huge political row.

In the plea filed through her lawyer Yogesh Deshpande, Chitale claimed that her arrest was not in accordance with the law and hence, must be quashed.

Ketaki Chitale said that instead of first serving her a notice under the CrPC’s provisions, the Thane police called her up and asked to report to the police station, which she complied with, and the Kalwa police team present there took her into custody.

Chitale, 29, further contended that she had only shared the poem on Pawar penned by someone else which did not name the NCP chief.

She is currently facing nearly two dozen FIRs based on her social media post on Pawar and has earlier moved the high court for a stay on the police proceedings against her. The plea is still pending.

Must Read: “Akshay Kumar’s Stars Do Not Seem To Be In Favour Of His Movies Until The End Of 2023”: Astrologer Predictions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram