Actress Kasthuri’s recent remarks on Dravidian ideologies and subsequent explanations have ignited significant controversy in Tamil Nadu. Her comments were made during a protest aimed at defending the Brahmin community and contained controversial statements about the historical presence of Telugu-speaking people in Tamil society.

Kasthuri’s assertion that “Telugus are the ones who came to serve the harem women during the days of the kings” and her questioning who should be considered truly Tamil, including Brahmins, provoked widespread criticism.

She further stated that anti-Brahmin rhetoric in Tamil Nadu stems from the perception that Brahmins uphold certain moral principles, such as avoiding adultery, rejecting polygamy, and refraining from taking others’ property. These comments intensified backlash from Tamil and Telugu communities, leading to substantial social media trolling and harsh reactions, particularly from Telugu individuals.

In response to the rising outcry, Kasthuri issued a public apology, clarifying on social media that her remarks were misinterpreted and were not meant to disparage the Telugu-speaking community. She also posted a series of tweets directed at the Telugu media and community, attempting to ease tensions.

Although she initially planned to hold a press conference in Hyderabad for further clarification, this plan was eventually dropped. The controversy escalated further when formal complaints were lodged against her, prompting the Tamil Nadu CID police to take action.

When authorities attempted to summon Kasthuri for questioning at her residence, they discovered the house was locked, and her phone was switched off. This led to the formation of special teams to track her whereabouts.

Kasthuri is currently working on a couple of TV serials in Telugu and is expected to make an appearance in public very soon. We must see if she can divert the issue or come to terms with the controversy as quickly as possible.

