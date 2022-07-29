Rangbaaz Season 3 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Maurya, Prashant Narayanan, Aakanksha Singh, Rajesh Tailang & Ensemble.

Creator: Navdeep Singh

Director: Sachin Pathak

Streaming On: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 6 Episodes Around 40 Minutes Each.

Rangbaaz Season 3 Review: What’s It About:

Taking inspiration from real-life events from the politics of Bihar in the later 70s and throughout 80s and the ‘Chara Ghotala Scam’, Rangbaaz Season 3 weaves a tale of power, deceit and everything that falls between the two. A man from the minority rises but not that he is the one you should completely empathise with. There is darkness in him but so is in everyone involved. The politics even let the light live? Watch for yourself.

Rangbaaz Season 3 Review: What Works:

The politics of Northern India is for the lack of a better word Brutal. And it has forever been the same. Over the decades of free India, it has seen the harshest form of life and there are no two ways about it. Over the past three years in the course of lockdown and a tsunami of digital content, we have seen stories about the same and in the most nerve-wracking manner sometimes. Rangbaaz Season 2 finds itself in the same pool but also manages to find its sweet spot where it can survive without going to the darkest of the dark. And it works.

Written by Siddharth Mishra, the plot is around a man from the borderline strata of a village in Bihar named Divan. He makes his way up the ladder by killing the snakes that try to bite him. But forgets he is only making more enemies and that his ideology is not something that world will follow blindly. There is a nod to the communists, left and right. Their involvement in politics and their approach to it. It is all well researched and shaped to look at as a whole.

The best part about the writing is the fact that the creators are in sync with the time they have. The screenplay isn’t overstuffed with characters that they won’t be able to give redemption or a conclusion to. There are limited phases with edged-out storylines that do find completion and do not feel tasteless. It’s an achievement in the world with the influx of half-baked content.

Director Sachin Pathak who creates the visual vibe of the gangster is highly inspired by Vishal Bhardwaj and you can see that in the way he shoots his muse. There is a lot of Maqbool in the atmosphere and even the metaphors of eagles and lizards. And it all does work because he isn’t blindly copying it all but nicely blending it in his way.

Rangbaaz Season 3 Review: Star Performance:

Vineet Kumar has a complex character to play. Haroon Ali Baig is a giver. He helps lovers to get married, opens giant hospitals for cheap treatment, and gives people money when needed. But also kills the same people if they refuse to listen to him. You can never know what the man is. Being the amazing actor he is, Kumar blows life in this complex part and makes it his own. He does get repetitive after a point but the surrounding saves him.

Talking about the surrounding, there are seasoned actors sprinkled over the show and they do what they do best, acting. Geetanjali Kulkarni brings the emotions to this story and the empathy it deserves. She seeks justice in a lawless land and that breaks heart. Vijay Maurya and Rajesh Tailang together become the big wig politicians that almost control everything. Akansha Singh is a surprise package for me though. The actor does have the art in her eyes and manages to impress even in places she has no dialogues. She is calm and that calmness reflects on the screen. I honestly wanted more about her part.

Rangbaaz Season 3 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The sub plot of it is the infamous fodder scam done by a veteran politician who now spends his life in prison. In the past year, we have seen three projects taking inspiration from the same real-life incident. Namely, Maharani, Dasvi and now Rangbaaz Season 3. So when the same angle pops up the third time, I as a viewer can only say ‘not again’. So it is the foundation that has reached the saturation and it bothers even when the building built upon it is impressive.

The show also takes some exhausted paths and looks clichéd at times. I hope the angle where two friends are divided by ideology and dragged to an extent where one has to kill another was explored more. Would have been such a heart-breaking watch.

Rangbaaz Season 3 Review: Last Words:

Rangbaaz is an honest effort to create a three dimensional product with good actors and equally supportive plot. With some flaws, you should give this one a try.

