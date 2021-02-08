The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer Review: MCU is back and how! Just when the fans were wondering what exactly they will have to show us in Phase 4, Marvel with WandaVision proved that it is here to take the entertainment on another level.

Now Marvel is coming with a new Disney + Hotstar series, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and its trailer has left our jaws dropped. No one could’ve thought that the series will be good enough without Captain America, but guess this one has so much more and suddenly the fans can’t wait for March 19 which is the release date of the show.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier shows both protagonists coming together to beat the antagonist. Apart from the terrific action scenes, the real masala here is the unhappy relationship both Falcon and Bucky are in. Both are shown taking relationship therapy in the first scene. Only if that and their love-hate bond in the whole trailer isn’t enough, we actually see both of them doing the stare game by the end. That will leave you in splits and especially when the therapist asks, “How old are you?” I can actually see the probable answer in Bucky’s mind turning out to be a meme template pretty soon. Don’t you?

Sebastian Stan & Anthony Mackie are here to rock their Bucky & Falcon characters again.

Overall, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier promises yet another exciting Marvel show on Disney + Hotstar. It is created by Malcolm Spellman and is directed by Kari Skogland and is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Captain America has retired and his responsibility and shield have now been taken by Falcon.

The show after a long wait and getting postponed several times will finally release in March and we are going to have a tough time waiting for it. What are your excitement levels? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

