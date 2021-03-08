The much-awaited trailer of Saina starring Parineeti Chopra in lead is out now and here’s what we think about it. Read on…

Saina Trailer Review: It’s raining biopics in Bollywood and hence it’s tough to create something which doesn’t prove to be just another same kind of project. Hence Saina lands in the market with huge baggage. It has to prove to the audience that it has something interesting for everyone. And on top of that must evoke the emotions inside everyone so that they feel compelled to visit cinemas especially amid pandemic.

The first couple of teasers which released a few days back didn’t promise anything special. However, the trailer of the film which released today definitely creates an impact.

Saina talks about the journey of Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal but it needs more to excite the audience enough at this moment. And Parineeti Chopra who plays the title role seems to have taken care of that. The actress has thrown a big surprise by getting into the skin of a character which has never played before, It’s a different zone altogether for her and she looks comfortable in it. Her body language, expressions and everything seems to be pitch-perfect and intrigues the viewers not just for her performance but also to know more about Saina. Manav Kaul is another actor which will be a treat to watch on the big screen. As soon as he comes on the screen, a smile appears on the face. He plays the coach of Saina and it seems to be an amazing character.

Amole Gupte has directed really good films in the past like Stanley Ka Dabba & Hawa Hawai and this time he is expected to continue that way. However, his previous films were only critically successful and this time the expectations will be for commercial success as well.

Overall, Saina with its trailer promises to be a film full of inspiration and good performances. The film is slated to release on March 26, 2021.

Talking about Saina, Amole Gupte said, “Saina has inspired millions of women out there and is a true example of a strong female icon in the country today and Parineeti has put a lot of effort to represent Saina authentically.”

Parineeti Chopra said, “It’s a huge responsibility to essay someone like Saina Nehwal on screen. She is a legend herself and I was very scared about how people will react, but I’m overwhelmed with the love we are getting from all over the world. The film is a celebration of the unending spirit that lies in each woman.”

