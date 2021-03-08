“Nomadland”, a Golden Globe winning film and one of the favourites at the upcoming Oscars this year, has been censored in China following the backlash over film director Chloe Zhao’s past comments about the Asian country.

According to a report in Variety, the popular social media site Weibo censors any mentions of “Nomadland”, citing violation of “Chinese laws, regulations and policy”. Despite it being scheduled for a theatrical release in China, the film’s mention or references of its release in the country have also been removed from government-sponsored websites.

In 2013, Zhao, who identifies herself as an American national, in an interview with Filmmaker magazine had described China as “being in a place where there are lies everywhere”.

Meanwhile, the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards saw Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and the series, The Crown, win most of the accolades during the ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs in an in-person/virtual hybrid show on Monday morning according to Indian time.

Just like the recently-concluded Golden Globes award ceremony, a few presenters were on a stage in Los Angeles, while nominees appeared on screen from all across the world.

The American drama film, Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, won Best Picture while Chloe Zhao won the Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last year due to colon cancer, won the Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Carey Mulligan won the Best Actress for Promising Young Women.

