Worldwide Box Office: Two new major Hollywood releases happened this weekend but owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the collections remained very limited. Yes, we are talking about Chaos Walking & Raya and the Last Dragon.

Tom Holland starrer Sci-fi adventure Chaos Walking was one of the Hollywood films with potential. However, due to the lack of promotions and restricted release, it couldn’t do well at the box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, the Doug Liman directorial Chaos Walking simply failed at the box office as it could collect only $3.8 million in the US over the weekend. Even internationally, the film remained a weak performer with total revenue of $2.6 million. The worldwide business of the film so far is 6.4 million.

Raya and the Last Dragon was better but still low. The Don Hall & Carlos López Estrada directed fantasy film collected $8.6 million in the US & $7.6 million internationally. The worldwide business reaches a total of $26.2 million. Now, this is 4 times better than Chaos Walking but far lower than it could’ve done in normal conditions.

Tom & Jerry which released on Feb 26 was steady on the lower side as it added $6.6 million more at the US box office. The domestic business of the film has reached a total of $23 million. It has further done a business of $34.3 million internationally which takes the worldwide total of the film to $57.3 million.

Tom & Jerry is the only 4th Hollywood film in the pandemic time to cross the $50 million mark at the worldwide box office. Before it, Tenet did a business of $363.1 million & Wonder Woman 1984 collected $162.5 million, The Croods: A New Age ($157.6 million). It will be interesting to see how far it can go from here and can it cross the $100 million mark or not.

All eyes are now on Godzilla vs Kong which is slated to have a wide release on March 31, 2021.

