Milan Talkies Movie Review: Please Choose An Appropriate Insurance Plan Before Watching This!

Milan Talkies Movie Review Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and a half stars)

Star Cast: Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Sikander Kher, Tigmanshu Dhulia & an invisible Aspirin (that you should’ve taken with you)

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

What’s Good: Without sounding too harsh – NOTHING!

What’s Bad: Without sounding too harsh – EVERYTHING!

Loo Break: No! If, after reading this, you’re still in the cinema hall, just be there – you deserve this!

Watch or Not?: If I had to choose between watching this and run ahead of the bulls (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara), I would first go and choose an appropriate insurance plan!

Annu (Ali Fazal) is an aspiring filmmaker and the movie starts with him entertaining the audience in a dark theatre mimicking the dialogues of Mughal-e-Azam. Set in Allahabad, Annu also does some illegal things like leaking the question papers for the college students. Because of this, he meets Maithli who’s a daughter of a renowned priest played by Ashutosh Rana.

Maithli’s relatives approach Annu and pay him to get her passing marks in her final exams. Why? Because once she gets the degree, she’ll get married. In this process, Annu falls in love with Maithli and there it starts all the caste and religion issues. Do you really want to hear what happens next? Because everyone knows they will meet in the end and there’s nothing new here too.

Milan Talkies Movie Review: Script Analysis

There’s nothing meaningful happening in the film, nothing! A priest reads the Kundali and declares the guy as impotent and has criminal instincts, a filmmaker is posting an apology letter in a newspaper just he wasn’t able to meet his girlfriend on the shoot – WHAT IS HAPPENING? Apart from Dhulia’s character’s filminess and a couple of funny scenes, I don’t have any good to say about the film.

The script lacks, basically, everything. When you hear the single line story, it sounds pretty average but when you watch it on a big screen, you realise how messy and chaotic it is. From screenplay to cinematography, everything is run-of-the-mill.

Milan Talkies Movie Review: Star Performance

Ali Fazal, after an outstanding Mirzapur, chooses to do this? He’s not entirely bad in the film but after amassing so much of love, an actor should be doubly careful about choosing the scripts. Shraddha Srinath gets no scope to act well. She does fine but has nothing out-of-the-box to talk about.

Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra – great actors, wasted yet again because of a bad script. Tigmanshu Dhulia as Annu’s father in the film is good. He gives himself some funny lines but it’s not enough to compensate for the damage.

Milan Talkies Movie Review: Direction, Music

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s direction looks outdated! From Milan Talkies to Bhoole Se Naam Lo Pyaar Ka to again Milan Talkies, from Imran Khan – Priyanka Chopra to Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar and finally Ali Fazal – Shraddha Srinath – Milan Talkies was in the pipeline since 2012 and now I know why.

Apart from the average Bakaiti, none of the songs really click with you. The Holi song is forced and as this week’s other release (Mere Pyare Prime Minister), it falls flat here too. The background score is also loud and earns no appreciation.

Milan Talkies Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Milan Talkies is filmy torture! There are some movies whom you label as the ‘headache gifting’ ones, but this delivers you the headache personally at the doorstep of your head. Just skip it!

One and a half stars!

Milan Talkies Trailer

Milan Talkies releases on 15th March, 2019.

