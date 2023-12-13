The Silencing Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Annabelle Wallis, Zahn McClarnon, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zahn McClarnon, Melanie Scrofano

Director: Robin Pront

Producer: Cybill Lui Eppich

Writer: Micah Ranum

What’s Good: Pront skillfully blends familiar tropes into a satisfying mystery horror-thriller. The film captures the wilderness through Manuel Dacosse’s cinematography, enhanced by Brooke and Will Blair’s ominous score. Coster-Waldau’s portrayal adds depth, creating a foreboding atmosphere.

What’s Bad: While the film touches on social issues, particularly in northern Minnesota, it may come off as somewhat tokenistic. Despite this, the compelling tone and eerie presence of a masked figure in mist-shrouded forests contribute to the film’s overall appeal.

Loo Break: A suitable “Loo break” in the middle of this intense narrative could be after Rayburn rescues Molly from the sanctuary and keeps her safe overnight in an unused spike trap. This moment marks a temporary respite in the suspense, providing an opportunity for viewers to take a break before delving into the escalating tension and subsequent twists that follow, including the ambush by the hunter, Molly’s stabbing, and Rayburn’s confrontation with Alice. This pause allows the audience to briefly step away from the gripping storyline and return refreshed for the escalating climax involving Dr. Boone and the resolution of the mystery.

Watch or Not?: The Silencing earns its spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 with a gripping narrative, familiar yet effective elements, and unexpected popularity three years after its release. Fans of mystery horror-thrillers should consider this forest journey a worthwhile watch.

Language: English

Release Date (Theaters): Aug 14, 2020

Release Date (Streaming): Jul 16, 2020 on Netflix

Box Office (Gross USA): $93.8K

Runtime: 1h 33m

A recluse, once a hunter, seeks solace in a wildlife sanctuary following the mysterious disappearance of his teenage daughter. His life takes a dramatic turn when he rescues a young girl from the clutches of a serial killer, plunging him into a perilous cat-and-mouse pursuit. Concurrently, the town’s sheriff, driven by the discovery of a teenager’s lifeless body, is determined to apprehend the elusive serial killer. This riveting tale experienced a renewed surge in popularity on Netflix‘s Global Top 10, captivating audiences 3 years after its original 2020 release.

The Silencing Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script for “The Silencing” adeptly explores the intricate landscape of a mystery horror-thriller, skillfully blending familiar elements with unexpected turns. The narrative unfolds naturally, establishing the motivations of the central characters and seamlessly intertwining their storylines. Rayburn Swanson’s redemption journey and Sheriff Alice Gustafson’s quest for justice create a compelling dynamic that drives the plot. The use of a wildlife sanctuary as a backdrop adds symbolic depth, reflecting Rayburn’s penance and the hidden dangers of the wilderness. Classic references, like the atlatl and marked truck, pay homage to the thriller genre while injecting a fresh and engaging storyline.

The script’s strength lies in its character-driven focus, evident in the nuanced portrayal of Rayburn’s internal struggle and Alice‘s moral dilemma. The escalating suspense and the cat-and-mouse game with the hunter create a tense atmosphere, keeping the audience on edge. The final confrontation in the sanctuary brings the character arcs full circle, showcasing a keen understanding of the genre. Overall, the script masterfully balances mystery, horror, and character development, delivering a satisfying and captivating narrative.

The Silencing Movie Review: Star Performance

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s star performance as Rayburn Swanson in “The Silencing” stands out as a compelling portrayal of a haunted and complex character. Coster-Waldau brings depth to Rayburn’s journey, effectively conveying the weight of guilt and loss that defines his existence. His nuanced performance captures the audience’s empathy as they witness Rayburn’s struggle with alcoholism, the disappearance of his daughter, and his subsequent redemption through the sanctuary. Coster-Waldau‘s ability to convey raw emotion and vulnerability enhances the authenticity of Rayburn’s character, making the audience deeply invested in his quest for justice and personal redemption.

The Silencing Movie Review: Direction, Music

Robin Pront’s direction in “The Silencing” adeptly captures the atmospheric intensity of the mystery horror-thriller genre. Pront skillfully utilizes the remote and mist-shrouded landscapes of Echo Falls, emphasizing the dichotomy between civilization and the wild. The visual storytelling, complemented by Manuel Dacosse’s cinematography, creates a foreboding atmosphere that enhances the suspenseful narrative. Pront’s choice of shots and pacing contributes to the film’s overall tension, effectively guiding the audience through the eerie wilderness and the unsettling events that unfold within it.

Brooke and Will Blair’s musical score adds another layer of tension and atmosphere to the film. The ominous and haunting soundtrack complements the visual elements, enhancing key moments of suspense and contributing to the overall immersive experience. The Blair brothers’ music serves as a crucial component in building and sustaining the film’s tone, from the quieter, reflective moments to the intense and heart-pounding sequences. Together, Pront’s direction and the Blair brothers’ musical composition create a cohesive and impactful audio-visual experience that elevates the overall effectiveness of “The Silencing” as a gripping mystery thriller.

The Silencing Movie Review: The Last Word

“The Silencing” leaves a lasting impression as a mystery horror-thriller that successfully blends familiar elements with unexpected twists. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s standout performance as Rayburn Swanson anchors the film, portraying a character haunted by loss and redemption. Robin Pront’s direction, coupled with Manuel Dacosse’s cinematography, captures the eerie beauty of the wilderness, creating a foreboding atmosphere that complements the suspenseful narrative.

The script’s clever use of classic references, the well-paced storyline, and the haunting musical score by Brooke and Will Blair contribute to the film’s overall impact. Despite some tokenistic touches on social issues, the movie maintains a compelling tone, offering viewers a gripping journey into the misty depths of Echo Falls.

The Silencing Trailer

The Silencing will be released on August 14, 2020.

