Star Cast: Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale , Will Arnett, Elisabeth Moss, Uli Latukefu, Chris Alosio, Lehi Makisi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo

Director: Taika Waititi

What’s Good: While the film falls short in various aspects, non-binary actor Kaimana’s portrayal of Jaiaya, a transgender center forward, stands out with compelling scenes and effective chemistry with Fassbender. The film’s rooting interest in the big finale, particularly for Jaiaya, adds some emotional engagement. Michael Fassbender shines briefly in the face of adversity, showcasing his acting prowess.

What’s Bad: The film is criticized for being poorly crafted and notably unfunny, attempting to narrate an intriguing story in an unengaging manner. The exaggerated cartoonish comedic elements clash with Fassbender’s stoic seriousness, diluting the film’s sincerity. The lack of individual development for team members and the rushed presentation of their transformation are identified as shortcomings.

Loo Break: A fitting loo break in the middle of “Next Goal Wins” could be when the film explores the initial challenges faced by Thomas Rongen upon his arrival on the island. As the narrative sets up the hurdles, introduces the emotionally scarred goalkeeper, and outlines the unique characteristics of the team members, it provides valuable context but may slow down the pace. Taking a break during this phase allows viewers to step away during the establishment of the team dynamics and return to witness the progression of Rongen’s coaching efforts and the team’s transformation, which is likely to be more dynamic and engaging in the latter part of the film.

Watch or Not?: Despite some rooting interest in the finale and Fassbender’s brief shining moment, the film’s lackluster cinematography, perfunctory writing, and offensive elements make it a questionable choice for those expecting a polished sports-underdog comedy.

Language: English

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 1h 44m

“Next Goal Wins,” directed by Taika Waititi, follows the story of ex-professional player Thomas Rongen, played by Michael Fassbender, as he attempts to lift the American Samoan football team from rock bottom after their historic 31-0 loss to Australia in the 2001 World Cup. The film, inspired by a 2014 documentary, navigates the team’s journey from infamy to modest fame, with a focus on the unconventional coaching methods and challenges faced by Rongen.

Next Goal Wins Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script of “Next Goal Wins” attempts to blend elements of sports film clichés with a quirky underdog story, showcasing a self-awareness that verges on excessive. Co-writers Taika Waititi and Iain Morris introduce a narrative inspired by a real-life sports documentary but struggle to strike the right balance between humor and sincerity. The film’s tonal inconsistencies become apparent as it navigates through scenes filled with grating eccentricities, diluting the emotional impact of the story. The exaggerated cartoonish elements clash with the casting of Michael Fassbender, known for his serious roles, creating an odd juxtaposition that leaves the audience questioning the film’s intended direction. Despite moments of awareness regarding genre tropes, the script’s rushed presentation of character development and transformation contributes to a lack of confidence in its own potency, ultimately diminishing the overall impact of the narrative.

While the script makes an effort to explore unconventional coaching methods and the challenges faced by the American Samoan football team, it falls short in providing depth to individual characters beyond the central figure of Thomas Rongen. The film neglects opportunities for meaningful exploration of the team members’ backgrounds and training sessions, leaving them lacking distinctiveness and blending into obscurity. Additionally, the script introduces offensive elements, particularly in the treatment of the transgender character Jaiaya, raising concerns about the film’s approach to sensitive subjects. Overall, the script’s shortcomings, including a lack of emotional depth, tonal imbalance, and haphazard humor, contribute to the film’s overall uninspiring narrative.

Next Goal Wins Movie Review: Star Performance

The star performance in “Next Goal Wins” is a tale of contrasts, with Michael Fassbender’s portrayal of Thomas Rongen receiving criticism as egregiously miscast. Fassbender, known for his stoic seriousness in previous roles, faces an uphill battle navigating the chaotic and exaggerated comedic elements of the film. The odd tonal imbalance created by Fassbender’s serious demeanor against the backdrop of cartoonish elements becomes a notable weakness, leaving the audience questioning the casting choices and their impact on the overall authenticity of the narrative.

In contrast, non-binary actor Kaimana shines as Jaiaya, the transgender center forward on the American Samoan football team. Kaimana delivers an impressive debut performance, bringing depth and authenticity to the character, particularly in scenes showcasing effective chemistry with Fassbender. Jaiaya’s portrayal, dealing with the challenges of being a pre-op trans female in an all-male team, provides the film with its only genuine emotional moments. Despite the film’s broader shortcomings, Kaimana’s star performance emerges as a standout element, offering a compelling and nuanced portrayal that adds a layer of authenticity to an otherwise uneven narrative.

Next Goal Wins Movie Review: Direction, Music

Taika Waititi’s direction in “Next Goal Wins” is criticized for a frustrating lack of skill and coherence, particularly in shooting the much-anticipated gameplay scenes. The film’s consistently poor lighting is noted as a detractor, wasting the potential of an idyllic island paradise setting. The visual shortcomings contribute to a viewing disappointment, making it challenging for the audience to engage in the action, especially during crucial moments like the big finale. Despite the film’s attempts to create emotional impact, the direction’s lack of skill in presenting gameplay scenes and utilizing the film’s setting detracts from the overall viewing experience.

Next Goal Wins Movie Review: The Last Word

“Next Goal Wins” plays an uninspiring game, with criticisms ranging from lackluster cinematography and perfunctory writing to offensive elements and tonal imbalances. While there are moments of rooting interest and brief star performances, the film ultimately falls short of expectations, leaving the audience as the real losers.

Next Goal Wins releases on 17th November, 2023.

