Star cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian & others

Director: Peyton Reed

Producers: Kevin Feige & Stephen Broussard

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

It’s a proven fact that Marvel films do really well in India even with zero marketing. The studio enjoys a huge loyal fan base, which assures that even the worst film in Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t be a washout. Coming to Ant-Man 3, the film marks the beginning of MCU’s phase 5 but if you aren’t a Marvel fan, it won’t sound that exciting to you.

Phase 4 saw some mediocre films so there are high hopes set on this one and there’s excitement around due to a couple of obvious factors. First and most important is the introduction of mega villain Kang the conqueror and his story arc leading to Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Another one is, of course, a post-credit surprise.

All said and done, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania had a decent pre-release buzz and looks like another success story for the studio.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

As expected, Marvel fans found their way to cinema halls and the occupancy was decent overall. Yes, it wasn’t huge like Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Thor: Love And Thunder but good enough to mark a start.

Speaking about the positives, Ant-Man 3 has got itself a screen count of 2000+ (not confirmed though) and along with a blockbuster pricing, it guarantees good numbers. Its competitor, Shehzada is receiving mixed reviews, so that film won’t pose any major threat by eating up the share of Ant-Man 3’s young audience.

Now coming to negatives, unlike Doctor Strange or Thor, Ant-Man doesn’t have that kind of brand value for itself in India. Yes, Marvel fan base will help in covering some ground but for neutral audience, it’s doesn’t seems exciting. So, there are limitations to the film’s box office potential. To get the neutral audience into theatres, word-of-mouth and reviews play an important role and that’s where this film is lagging behind. Yes, both critics reviews and word-of-mouth are mixed and post weekend, Ant-Man 3 will definitely come down.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania doesn’t carry that much weightage as an individual film in India and thus, has its limitations. Making it worse is the mixed word-of-mouth. So, this one looks to be a strictly an average affair as per the standards set by Marvel at the Indian box office and will earn anywhere between 50-60 crores. All set to be one of the lowest grossing Marvel films in recent times!

