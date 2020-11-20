Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa Movie Review Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star!)

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ananya Chatterjee, Niharika Singh, Amrita Chattopadhyay

Director: Buddhadev Das Gupta

What’s Good: If you’re looking for Nawazuddin’s name here, *spoiler alert* there’s nothing but a monumental hollow space filled with loneliness in the form of poor cinema.

What’s Bad: The film was stalled since 2013, and the makers couldn’t have chosen a perfect year other than 2020 to release this?

Loo Break: Dare some people to watch this without a break & see yourself winning every single time

Watch or Not?: Don’t even try to!

Set in an ‘I don’t care’ land, story of the film revolves around its central character Anwar (flimsily played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui). A clumsy detective who follows his clients in vacant narrow lanes, to click them with flash bright and shutter sound on. He has a special bond with his labrador Lalu, with whom he usually has his drinking sessions.

Ailing from a broken relationship due to the cast difference, Anwar takes up cases to solve, which helps him face the reality of this life which (not a spoiler alert) is quite not that interesting. It’s also about how he manages to balance his tumbling personal life. Trust me, I’ve made it sound way better than it really is.

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa Movie Review: Script Analysis

Buddhadev Das Gupta is a known legend, worshipped by many. This is the first time I’m witnessing his work, and I immediately realised that this is not a good film to start with. So, all my comments will be purely for this film and not on any previous work done by Buddhadev. There are good films, there are bad films, then there are bad films trying to be good films, and this film belongs to none of those categories.

It’s so bad that it doesn’t even fall in the ‘trashy films’ section. The vague narration becomes too pretentious to handle at times. It straight lands you to the “what the f*ck is happening?” zone without giving you any time to prepare for the calamity.

There’s a scene in which Nawazuddin’s character leaves his place while drunk and witness three crying people in the middle of the road at late night. He meets them in order & the first one says, “20 din se tattii nahi hui” (Haven’t taken a dump since 20 days), second says, “Bahut dino se kisiko lagaya nahi hai” (Haven’t had s*x since a long time) and the third one says she hasn’t slept since years. Another scene showcases a barren land with a deciduous tree, some people walking, and this happens for ALMOST STRAIGHT 5 MINUTES.

Yes, there’s a whole lot of such random sh*t going throughout the film. I’m cent per cent sure, there’ll be a subtext to all of this, and that’s the whole point – “the film is so bad at the surface, that you don’t want to think about what’s lying underneath.”

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa Movie Review: Star Performance

If you keep Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a closed cold cell for years, take him out and ask him to act, he’ll still probably manage to pull off the act he does in this film. The film is shot in 2013, and even for the time, everything is elementary for Nawaz. We’ve seen so many brilliant performances of him; it’s silly to even get something like this in between.

Ananya Chatterjee as Nawazuddin’s love interest Ayesha gets a couple of useless scenes. However, her character had scope but remains under-utilised. Niharika Singh as Sudha hams like there’s no tomorrow. A very cute Amrita Chattopadhyay gets one scene to speak, & it’s not worth it. We’ve Pankaj Tripathi, but just for one scene, he comes and leaves without making any notable difference.

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa Movie Review: Direction, Music

From the whole ‘legendary’ status around Buddhadev Das Gupta and after watching this film, I feel he falls in his own trap of directing intelligent cinema. While he focuses more on the screenplay, how a hotel scene will use ambient sound and just one still camera set-up, he misses polishing the most crucial part of the film, i.e. its story.

Predictably, the whole film is mostly without any sound using the ambient noises. Alokananda Das Gupta’s background score comes in light, and transparent without disrupting your annoyance for the film. Makers remake the famous Bengali kids’ rhyme ‘Hattimatim Tim’, and it makes no sense.

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done; this isn’t your usual art film which you might get after a couple of viewings, this is a film you’ll regret watching even for the first time.

(Why am I even giving) One Star!

Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa releases on 20th November 2020.

