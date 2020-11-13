Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three Stars)

Star Cast: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Madalen Mills, Phylicia Rashad, Lisa Davina Phillip

Director: David E. Talbert

What’s Good: Another musical with pleasant songs.

What’s Bad: It’s quite long.

Loo Break: You may need one because you don’t want to hold it till the movie ends.

Watch or Not?: If you love Christmas movies and musicals, nothing should stop you.

During the eve of Christmas, a grandmother (Phylicia Rashad) tells her grandkids the story of ‘Invention Of Jeronicus Jangle’. Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) was an inventor who created beautiful and exceptional things with his magic and smart brains. People loved him a lot. However, one day, his apprentice Gustafson (Keegan-Michael Key) betrayed him and sole his book of inventions. This shattered Jeronicus to the core and what followed in his life was a streak of bad events. He gives up on invention and creating magic, until something changes years ago. But Jeronicus ends up being a stubborn old man. So will he get back to being his inventory and creative self? Will he find his spark again? That’s what the movie is about.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Movie Review: Script Analysis

David E. Talbert wrote and directed Jingle Jangle. When the film starts, it keeps you glued for good 30 mins because you know there’s something great in there. In the first 5 mins, the song ‘This Day’ plays, which gives us a hint that the music is going to be outstanding. However, 30-40 minutes into the movie, you start feeling it’s getting stagnant; perhaps slow. With too many characters entering, you wonder if it will turn into a messy platter. However, in the last 20 minutes, everything comes together well and you have a bright smile on your face.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Movie Review: Star Performance

Actor Forest Whitaker plays the role of Jeronicus Jangle who has to portray varied emotions. He’s ecstatic until he loses everything and enters in the zone for years where he doesn’t value himself and anything around. Forest did a wonderful job with portraying such a complex character with ease.

Another actor who is a shining star in the movie is Journey (Madalen Mills). She’s just a kid but her scenes with Mr Jangle are precious and amazing. When she flaunts her cute smile, you can’t help but smile at her.

The rest of the cast – Keegan-Michael Key, Kieron L Dyler, & Lisa Davina Phillip play their part well.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Movie Review: Direction, Music

For a story that’s fictional, David E. Talbert manages to create a fancy and grand magical world. It’s good to see people of colour in the movie as it’s rare that we see a Christmas movie featuring Black actors or a Black Santa Claus.

Rob Cameron did a splendid job with set designing because there’s everything gorgeous and magnificent one looks for in a Christmas musical film. There’s enough magic in this Netflix movie and hence, it’s heavy on special effects. I must give it to the team for such top-notch VFX that appears pleasant and on point.

But the winner here will be the music of Jingle Jangle. John Debney is known for giving music to movies like Spider-Man 2, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book & many such amazing movies. In Jingle Jangle, he provides impactful and cheerful tunes that lifts up the Christmas spirit even in November.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Movie Review: The Last Word

Overall, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey checks all the boxes as a joyful Christmas musical. However, it puts you off when the journey slows down and gets a bit messy. But you will have a smile on your face most of the time.

Three Stars!

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Trailer

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey releases on 13th November, 2020.

