WWE Superstar Matt Riddle Rubbishes Se*ual Assault Allegations But Admits Cheating On Wife





WWE Superstars Matt Riddle who made his grand debut on Smackdown with an impressive win over Intercontinental champion AJ Styles, followed by a big win over former tag team champion John Morrison, apart from his profession has also been making headlines for his personal life. The former NXT star made it to headlines not long ago following se*ual assault allegations by female wrestler Candy Cartwright under hashtag #Speakingout.

Matt Riddle took to his Twitter handle yesterday to share a video in which he rubbished the se*ual assault allegations put against him. Though he did admit that he had an affair with Candy Cartwright and cheated his wife, never he has ever se*ually assaulted anyone in his life.

Wanna know the truth about all these allegations watch this video pic.twitter.com/kW4EQqcugx — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) July 8, 2020

Matt Riddle in the video said, “I have never in my entire life se*ually assualted a man, woman, or anybody, and that includes Candy Cartwright. I have never se*ually assaulted you. The story about that van trip, and the driver being asleep, and me forcing to do..whatever is a complete lie, it’s a fabricated story, because you are still mad. I know why you are mad, because yes, you are right we had an affair and we have plenty of evidence of it. You know what I never denied it, it happened. Do I want to talk about it? share about it? no! It’s embarrassing. Because I have the feeling like a piece of crap cheating on my wife.”

“We had a relationship, we had a fling. I started to get sad and depressed because I was lying to my wife so much to hide what I was doing. I was lying to all my friends because I didn’t want anybody to know, because it’s not something cool. I didn’t want to brag about it, I tried to end it.

I told my wife about you and us. I tried to end it. I blocked you, I blocked your social media. You then started using messaging apps and you kept coming. I blocked those. I got a new number, you got my new number and kept messaging me. You literally got on social media accounts for other companies, kept messaging me until I blocked them.”

“Now you literally started harassing me showing up to hotels, harassing my friends ‘Where is he? Where is he?’. At this point you have to realize that you think that you’re stalking me and harassing me, you are crazy. At the end of the day, I’m not pervert, we did have an affair, but I’m not happy about it. But, I never se*ually abused anybody, I never se*ually assualted anybody. When i wanted to get out of this ‘relationship’, out of this situation, she kept saying no and kept pursuing me, harrasing and stalking me. And then when she didn’t get a way she tried to ruin my career which is completely unacceptable.” concluded Matt Riddle.

