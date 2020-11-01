WWE: Sting Fans Would Be P*ssed Off With The Company, Deets Inside

Just like The Undertaker and few others, Sting is amongst the legends of the pro-wrestling industry. The man proved his mettle with his stint with WCW, TNA and WWE. His last wrestling match took place with Seth Rollins back in 2015.

In 2016, the icon was inducted into the Hall Of Fame and ever since then, fans are dying to witness him inside those ropes. Much before The Undertaker’s contest with AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36, ‘the blade runner flash’ was speculated to have a face-off with the phenom but WWE’s latest action suggests that the company is done with the legend.

Yes, it might sound a bit heartbreaking for Sting fans but WWE has removed all merchandise of the Stinger on 29th October. PWInsider confirmed the same in their report. Even the collectables are removed from the WWE Legends website. The reason behind the move is said to be the contract expiration.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Sting’s contract expired several months ago with WWE Legends.

Meanwhile, speaking of the latest happenings of WWE world, Randy Orton recently defeated Drew McIntyre in Hell In A Cell and conquered WWE Championship. With this win, RKO is inching towards a glorious run in the pro-wrestling industry. Yes, he is now a 14th-time world champion, lagging behind Ric Flair and John Cena with 16 wins each, respectively. Celebrating the victory, Randy Orton shared an Instagram post with a total number of championships, the evolution members have bagged till now. Ardent fans of WWE would never forget one of the best stables ever, Evolution. Led by Triple H, the team had a mentorship of legend Ric Flair and versatile performers- Randy Orton and Batista. It enjoyed a phenomenal run and gave us some thrilling priceless moments.

Interestingly, Evolution has touched the number of 50 including Orton’s 14, Triple H’s 14, Ric Flair’s 16 and Batista’s 6. But wait, it’s not over, as he took a sarcastic jibe at the animal by captioning the post as “#legends …. and an actor”.

Yes, Randy Orton taunted Batista, who chose Hollywood over pro-wrestling.

