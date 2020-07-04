WWE Smackdown: AJ Styles Retains His Intercontinental Championship & Much More

With just two weeks left for the pay per view of Extreme Rules, things, as expected, did heat up in this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The superstars from the blue brand with the likes of AJ Styles, John Morrison, Kofi Kingston among others were in action.

Matt Riddle Vs John Morrison

Post making his grand debut last month on Smackdown and emerging victorious in his match against Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles in a non title match, ‘The Original Bro’ this week went one on one with John Morrison. Both the superstars displayed a great match. Things went back and forth in the entire match, as John Morrison displayed his veteran moves, and at one point he had the upper hand over Matt Riddle. But it only took a fraction of seconds for things to turn in Riddle’s favor, as he rolled the dice in his favour with his roll-up to pick an important win over the former tag team champion.

AJ Styles Vs Drew Gulak (Intercontinental Championship)

Drew Gulak had the very opportunity to shock the world, as he went one on one with Intercontinental champion AJ Styles who had put his title on line. Drew did seem high in confidence, as he had scored a big win over Styles early last month. On the other hand, Styles had the strategy to play it safe as a loss against Gulak means it would end the former’s reign as Intercontinental champion.

Both, the champion and challenger had a lot in their store, as they displayed breath taking moves, and by putting everything on-line to gain an upper hand over their opponent. However, it was AJ Styles who had the last laugh, as he walked out of the match as reigning champion, as he scored a pinfall victory with his finishing move ‘Phenomenal Forearm’ on Drew Gulak.

Shinsuke Nakamura Vs Kofi Kingston

WWE fans were in a for a treat as two of the most gifted and athletic wrestlers in form of the one-half of current tag team champions, Kofi Kingston went one on one with Shinsuke Nakamura. With Big E in Kofi Kingston’s side and Cesaro to Shinsuke’s side.

Kofi began the match right from the word go, as he didn’t waste a minute to attack Shinsuke as soon as the bell rang. Kofi who is known for his high risk taking endeavor had it in for a great display as he put his vintage trademark moves Trouble in Paradise and the SOS in use on Shinsuke. But shockingly by some of the other way Shinsuke with his resistance was able to overcome both. Following which at the right time Shinsuke hit his finishing move Kinshasa to gain a hard-fought pinfall victory over former WWE Champion.

Alexa Bliss Vs Bayley

Current women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks and Bayley (who also is Smackdown women’s champion) were in the mood to celebrate, as they showcased their achievements in WWE through a tribute video showcasing their respective careers. But the celebration didn’t last long as the duo were interrupted by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, followed by a heated debate among the four women.

The match was made between Alexa Bliss and Bayley, everything was going fine as both the divas tried their best to put a great match, but fate had something else in store. As their match ended in disqualification followed by outside interference from their tag team partners in the form of Sasha Banks and Nikki Cross which led to complete chaos both inside and outside the ring and thus leading to disqualification.

