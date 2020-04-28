WWE Monday Night Raw Results: Perfect Build Up For Money In The Bank Pay Per View

WWE is heading towards the much-awaited Money in the Bank pay per view on May 10. Now the recent episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has set the perfect build up for the upcoming pay per view.

MVP kicked off the show by introducing 3 of the Raw participants in the Money in the Bank ladder match. MVP was having a chat with Apollo Crews, Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black seated in the ring, before they got interrupted by Zelina Vega, Andrade, Austin Theory and Angel Garza. Harsh words were exchanged between the 6 superstars and soon they indulged in a fight. As expected this led to a 3 vs 3 tag team match, in which Apollo Crews, Rey Mysterio & Aleister Black defeated Andrade, Angel Garza & Austin Theory via pinfall.

Shayna Baszler, Asuka and Nia Jax indulged in a ringside brawl and gave the perfect sneak peek to the upcoming women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Jinder Mahal made the perfect in-ring comeback by defeating Akira Tozawa via pinfall. The United States Championship was successfully defended by Andrade against Apollo Crews.

The show was closed by a contract signing segment between Drew Mcintyre and Seth Rollins ahead of their WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank. The segment was hosted by Jerry Lawler, as he was not on the announce table duty on Raw. After Rollins signed the contract, Drew bounced his head off the table and started giving Rollins a beating of his life. Then Rollins’s disciple Buddy Murphy came to his aid and saved Rollins from the claymore kick by Drew. But Drew saw the right opportunity and delivered the claymore kick to Buddy Murphy, while Rollins sneaked out of the ring leaving his friend alone. Ahead of their title match, The Monday Night Messiah Rollins failed to take the advantage over the champion McIntyre.

