American Idol: Katy Perry Dresses Up As Hand Sanitizer To Spread Awareness About Hygiene Amid Coronavirus

The world has come still amid coronavirus pandemic. People across the world are left with no option but to stay home and to practice self-isolation and follow social distancing with self-hygiene. Hollywood singing sensation Katy Perry had everyone in surprise as she shot the virtual episode of singing reality show, American Idol from her home dressed in as Hand Sanitizer.

The Roar singer took to her Instagram handle to share the video dressed in as a huge Hand Sanitizer along with a caption that read, “We at #AmericanIdol are keeping it both fresh and CLEAN! Tune in for the first-ever episode from our homes tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork. It’s up to you to narrow us down to our top 🔟! And I’ll be going live on Facebook at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET so we can catch up before the east coast broadcast! 🤗”

The singer can also be heard saying, “Katy Perry here, reminding you to stay safe, wash your hands and tune in to an all-new, like never before, episode of American Idol.”

Katy Perry is seen looking her gorgeous best in the video. As she is seen washing a plate at her sink followed a bowl of snack to munch on.

Katy Perry also shared another post that read, “Welcome to my home studio! 🏠📹 🙃 WESTCOAST! It’s your turn for #AmericanIdol! And don’t forget to ➡️ VOTE for who you want in your TOP 10 before 9am ET tomorrow❗️”

Along with the post the singer also shared a couple of pictures in her new Hand Sanitizer getup.

The reality show saw the top 20 contestants from the present series perform, with Katty Perry’s fellow judges Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan taking part virtually from their respective homes.

