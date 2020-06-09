WWE Monday Night RAW: Christian Warns Edge Ahead Of His Match Against Randy Orton At Backlash

Former WWE World Heavyweight champion Christian made a return to Monday Night RAW with The Peep Show. Christian invited his best friend Edge as a guest on the show to discuss his match against Randy Orton at Backlash, which has been touted as The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.

During The Peep Show, Christian asked Edge if he’s actually ready for WWE Backlash and Randy Orton. Edge said that he is confident about Backlash but shockingly his best friend thinks differently. Interrupting the chat between 2 friends, Randy Orton appeared on the Titantron and vowed to make Edge retire at WWE Backlash.

WWE superstar Christian shocked Edge with his views on him as he stated: “I have to be honest with you. Right now, at this point, I think you’re running on fumes. The greatest wrestling match ever? I don’t think you could even pull that off in your prime. We’re best friends, and we have to be brutally honest with each other, am I right? Those are some high, lofty expectations. If you think for one second you can live up to that, you’re lying to yourself.”

WWE star Edge lashed out at Christian and stated: “Have you thought what it’s like to be in my shoes right now? It’s the equivalent of being dropped at the bottom of Mount Everest. You’ve got no crew, no gear, so climb. Go!. So pardon me if this Edge is different if this Edge has some self-doubt. This isn’t the same Edge.”

All of a sudden Orton interrupted via the entrance screen, saying that Edge’s redemption story was over. To which Edge replied with, “No, it isn’t” and walked away.

