WWE Legend Hulk Hogan’s Ex-Wife Linda Hogan Banned From AEW After She Tweets On US Protests

WWE Hall of Fame Hulk Hogan’s former wife, Linda Hogan has been banned from promoting any show of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW). This news was announced by the AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, in a reply to Linda’s tweet about the on-going US Protests.

Replying to Linda Hogan’s now-deleted tweet, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted, “You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations”. For those of you who have joined in late, Hulk Hogan’s wife had made some rather nasty and derogatory remarks in her Tweet on the US protests.

You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 2, 2020

Linda Hogan’s now-deleted post read, “Watching the looting, it’s all Afro-Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilised”.

The protests in Minnesota US began after a white cop, Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on African American George Floyd for as long as 9 minutes. Floyd can be heard saying that he cannot breathe and eventually fell unconscious and passed away. There have been protests across US ever since, asking for justice for Floyd.

Meanwhile, there have been several celebs and netizens who have slammed Linda Hogan for her Tweet. While Prince Nana wrote, “sickening”, while AJ Kirsch tweeted, “.@LindaHogan, you should just go ahead and delete your entire Twitter account, not just that one tweet. You know the one. #BlackLivesMatter”.

Sickening…. — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) June 2, 2020

.@LindaHogan, you should just go ahead and delete your entire Twitter account, not just that one tweet. You know the one.#BlackLivesMatter — AJKirsch (@AJKirsch) June 2, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!