WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry & Lio Rush Threaten To Sue Each Other!

Recently, Lio Rush accused WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry for ruining careers of black wrestlers and went on to slam the WWE legend on Twitter. In reply to that, the world’s strongest man has threatened to sue Lio Rush for his comments.

After the threat from Henry, Lio said that he too could sue Henry for defaming him in public. The situation kicked off when Mark Henry said he was considering a defamation lawsuit against Lio and also claimed earlier he had gone out of his way to help Lio by saving him from getting fired. Lio went on to say that the fans would want to remember Mark as one of the greatest heels ever and not for threatening to sue someone in the middle of the pandemic.

The spat embarked on 15th May, when Lio took to Twitter and wrote- “And this is why African American talent on the biggest platform will continue to not have equal opportunity because people like you constantly tear your own people down. A damn shame honestly”.

And this is why African American talent on the biggest platform will continue to not have equal opportunity because people like you constantly tear your own people down. A damn shame honestly. — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 14, 2020

In an interview with TMZ, Mark Henry responded to this, he said: “My lawyer went to Harvard. I don’t know what kinda lawyers he’s dealing with, but I got those Ivy League people around me, and they’re pissed!. But, there is one thing Lio Rush can do before he finds his ass in a courtroom … say sorry, and really mean it. He needs to apologize”.

You probably mean(Defame)you have done that to yourself. Just own it and move on. This is the last time we communicate unless it’s for a apology. And by the way you’re welcome for me asking the company not to fire you a year ago. Tell your fans!@TheMarkHenry https://t.co/iPbuuP9U6T — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 17, 2020

Instead of apologizing, Lio tweeted – “Couldn’t I just do the same for publicly de framing my name on national radio? @TheMarkHenry come on man, you’re going out sad. You deserve to be remembered for the greatest heel turn ever, not for threatening to sue a 25 yr old in the middle of a pandemic”.

Mark Henry is yet to respond to this comment by Lio if he proceeds with a lawsuit then things could get ugly between the two.

