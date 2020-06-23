The golden run of The Undertaker finally came to an end as the legend announced his retirement from WWE. In his docu-series, The Last Ride, Mark Calaway called it off and expressed the desire of not returning to the ring.

Following the revelation in The Last Ride’s last episode, WWE bid a goodbye to the veteran by posting a picture on social media. The fans from all across the globe took social media platforms by storm and expressed their sad feelings but at the same time, they even wished The Undertaker all the best for his future life.

Here today, it’s not just about The Undertaker but also his on-screen brother, Kane. Undoubtedly, the duo is one of the most loved in the pro-wrestling world and WWE can’t thank them enough for making the gimmicks work out. From joining forces as ‘Brothers of destruction’ to turning against each other, they gave it all to their fans. But how many of you can recall, the number of clashes between the two? Difficult, isn’t it?

Don’t scratch your head as we are making it easy for you. Speaking about face-offs, Undertaker and Kane have clashed with each other on 184 occasions. And out of all these clashes, it is the man from the Death Valley, who emerged victorious in 106 fights.

Meanwhile, speaking about The Undertaker’s retirement, the 55-year-old revealed that his Wrestlemania 36’s Boneyard Match against AJ Styles made a perfect ending for his career.

Undertaker said, “I am at a point where it’s time the cowboy really rides away. There’s nothing left for me to conquer. There’s nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It’s really opened my eyes to the bigger picture,” as per the last episode of The Last Ride.

